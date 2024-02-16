Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) Stock Price Down 2.6%

Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN – Get Free Report) shares dropped 2.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $42.95 and last traded at $42.95. Approximately 36,449 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 189,783 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.08.

DIN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Dine Brands Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $59.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $78.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dine Brands Global currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.33.

The company has a market cap of $688.78 million, a PE ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 1.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.35.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.57%. Dine Brands Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.41%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DIN. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Dine Brands Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Dine Brands Global by 27.1% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,019 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Dine Brands Global by 57.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,094 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Dine Brands Global by 132.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 929 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in Dine Brands Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. 90.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, and operates restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, International House of Pancakes (IHOP), Fuzzy's franchise operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

