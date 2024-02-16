DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH) Price Target Raised to $138.00

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $120.00 to $138.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 19.74% from the stock’s previous close.

DASH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on DoorDash from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on DoorDash from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Roth Mkm upped their price target on shares of DoorDash from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Barclays increased their target price on DoorDash from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded DoorDash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $90.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.86.

Shares of DoorDash stock traded down $11.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $115.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,506,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,790,771. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $104.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.70 and a beta of 1.72. DoorDash has a one year low of $51.50 and a one year high of $126.65.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. DoorDash had a negative return on equity of 9.88% and a negative net margin of 12.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.63) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DoorDash will post -1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Ravi Inukonda sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.81, for a total transaction of $663,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 426,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,459,029.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other DoorDash news, General Counsel Tia Sherringham sold 1,880 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.15, for a total transaction of $225,882.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 217,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,103,789. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Ravi Inukonda sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.81, for a total transaction of $663,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 426,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,459,029.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 412,080 shares of company stock worth $42,117,691. Company insiders own 9.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in DoorDash by 448.8% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in DoorDash by 361.2% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in DoorDash by 101.2% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in DoorDash during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. 75.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash and Wolt marketplaces, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; DashPass and Wolt+, a membership products; and offers DoorDash Drive and Wolt Drive, a white-label delivery fulfillment services; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce; and Bbot, which offers merchants digital ordering and payment solutions for in-store and online channels.

