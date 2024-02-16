DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH) Price Target Raised to $140.00

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Oppenheimer from $110.00 to $140.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s target price indicates a potential upside of 21.43% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of DoorDash from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on DoorDash in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on DoorDash from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on DoorDash from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded DoorDash from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.95.

DoorDash Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DASH opened at $115.29 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $104.99 and a 200-day moving average of $90.65. The company has a market capitalization of $45.91 billion, a PE ratio of -42.86 and a beta of 1.72. DoorDash has a 52-week low of $51.50 and a 52-week high of $126.65.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. DoorDash had a negative return on equity of 9.88% and a negative net margin of 12.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.63) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that DoorDash will post -1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at DoorDash

In other news, insider Keith Yandell sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.89, for a total transaction of $367,115.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 179,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,812,021.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Keith Yandell sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.89, for a total value of $367,115.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 179,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,812,021.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tony Xu sold 132,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.93, for a total transaction of $13,882,239.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 412,080 shares of company stock valued at $42,117,691 in the last 90 days. 9.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DoorDash

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in DoorDash by 448.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in DoorDash by 361.2% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in DoorDash by 101.2% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in DoorDash in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its stake in DoorDash by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash Company Profile

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash and Wolt marketplaces, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; DashPass and Wolt+, a membership products; and offers DoorDash Drive and Wolt Drive, a white-label delivery fulfillment services; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce; and Bbot, which offers merchants digital ordering and payment solutions for in-store and online channels.

