Dover (NYSE:DOV) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Dover from $140.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Dover from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Dover from $150.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Dover from $146.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Dover from $165.00 to $162.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $168.18.

DOV stock opened at $162.64 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $22.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.63, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.94. Dover has a one year low of $127.25 and a one year high of $163.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Dover had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 25.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.16 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dover will post 9.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.13%.

In related news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 14,000 shares of Dover stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total value of $1,988,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,103,196. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Dover news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total value of $1,988,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,103,196. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 664 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total value of $94,048.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $755,366.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOV. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Dover in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dover during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dover during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Dover by 783.3% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dover during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

