DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Price Target Raised to $50.00

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) had its target price upped by Piper Sandler from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on DKNG. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of DraftKings from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Moffett Nathanson raised DraftKings from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Argus boosted their price target on DraftKings from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered DraftKings from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DraftKings has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $40.04.

DKNG opened at $44.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. DraftKings has a 52-week low of $17.02 and a 52-week high of $44.95. The firm has a market cap of $38.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.39 and a beta of 1.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.29 and its 200-day moving average is $33.33.

In other news, insider Jason Robins sold 238,629 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.65, for a total value of $8,507,123.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,760,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,062,502.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Paul Liberman sold 246,808 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.43, for a total value of $8,991,215.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 441,618 shares in the company, valued at $16,088,143.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jason Robins sold 238,629 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.65, for a total value of $8,507,123.85. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,760,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,062,502.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,390,485 shares of company stock valued at $132,291,151. 55.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of DraftKings by 298.2% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,114,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,617,000 after acquiring an additional 834,719 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of DraftKings during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,502,000. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of DraftKings by 68.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,131,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,356,000 after buying an additional 2,079,676 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in DraftKings by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,788,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,102,000 after buying an additional 39,188 shares during the period. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in DraftKings by 355.7% in the third quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 139,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,092,000 after acquiring an additional 108,500 shares in the last quarter. 32.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

