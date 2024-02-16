DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) PT Raised to $51.00 at Susquehanna

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Susquehanna from $49.00 to $51.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “positive” rating on the stock. Susquehanna’s price target points to a potential upside of 14.71% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on DKNG. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of DraftKings from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of DraftKings from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of DraftKings from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of DraftKings from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of DraftKings from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.36.

DraftKings Stock Performance

NASDAQ DKNG opened at $44.46 on Friday. DraftKings has a 52-week low of $17.02 and a 52-week high of $44.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $38.20 billion, a PE ratio of -20.39 and a beta of 1.87.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 96.17% and a negative net margin of 30.41%. DraftKings’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.53) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that DraftKings will post -1.54 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other DraftKings news, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 52,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.84, for a total transaction of $2,049,858.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 829,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,212,070.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 52,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.84, for a total value of $2,049,858.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 829,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,212,070.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Paul Liberman sold 510,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $20,400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,291,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,656,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,390,485 shares of company stock valued at $132,291,151 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of DraftKings

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in DraftKings by 298.2% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,114,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,617,000 after buying an additional 834,719 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in DraftKings in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,502,000. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in DraftKings by 68.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,131,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,356,000 after buying an additional 2,079,676 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in DraftKings by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,788,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,102,000 after buying an additional 39,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in DraftKings by 355.7% in the 3rd quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 139,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,092,000 after buying an additional 108,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.84% of the company’s stock.

About DraftKings

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

Featured Articles

