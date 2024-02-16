DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM) Shares Purchased by Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,870 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in DT Midstream were worth $1,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DT Midstream during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DT Midstream during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of DT Midstream by 48.0% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DT Midstream during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of DT Midstream by 192.3% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 947 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

DT Midstream Stock Performance

DT Midstream stock opened at $52.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $53.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. DT Midstream, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.10 and a 12 month high of $58.30.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DT Midstream ( NYSE:DTM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92. DT Midstream had a net margin of 37.78% and a return on equity of 8.46%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that DT Midstream, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

DTM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of DT Midstream from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of DT Midstream from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price target (down previously from $58.00) on shares of DT Midstream in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of DT Midstream from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of DT Midstream from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.89.

About DT Midstream

DT Midstream, Inc provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. It develops, owns, and operates an integrated portfolio of interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, lateral pipelines, gathering systems, related treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

