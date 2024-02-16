Ducommun’s (DCO) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $60.00 target price on the aerospace company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 20.36% from the stock’s previous close.

DCO has been the subject of several other reports. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Ducommun from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Ducommun in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.80.

Get Ducommun alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Ducommun

Ducommun Stock Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

NYSE DCO traded down $1.75 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $49.85. The company had a trading volume of 73,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,053. Ducommun has a fifty-two week low of $40.24 and a fifty-two week high of $56.50. The firm has a market cap of $727.81 million, a P/E ratio of 33.97 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.89.

In other news, VP Jerry L. Redondo sold 1,559 shares of Ducommun stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.31, for a total value of $81,551.29. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 59,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,089,637.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ducommun

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DCO. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Ducommun by 62.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 5,236 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ducommun by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 839,094 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $43,960,000 after purchasing an additional 28,819 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in shares of Ducommun by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 357,876 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $18,749,000 after buying an additional 20,200 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in Ducommun by 2.0% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 51,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ducommun in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

Ducommun Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing products and services primarily to the aerospace and defense, industrial, medical, and other industries in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment provides cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; higher-level electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, printed circuit board assemblies, cable assemblies, wire harnesses, interconnect systems, lightning diversion strips, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ducommun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ducommun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.