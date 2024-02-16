Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (TSE:DPM) Plans $0.05 Quarterly Dividend

Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (TSE:DPM – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 14th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Sunday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.054 per share by the mining company on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th.

Dundee Precious Metals Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of TSE:DPM opened at C$8.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 6.61 and a current ratio of 7.27. Dundee Precious Metals has a 1 year low of C$7.79 and a 1 year high of C$10.78. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.89, a PEG ratio of 0.04 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$8.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$8.77.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Dundee Precious Metals from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Dundee Precious Metals from C$12.25 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. National Bankshares upped their price target on Dundee Precious Metals from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Dundee Precious Metals from C$13.50 to C$13.25 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Dundee Precious Metals from C$10.50 to C$12.50 in a report on Thursday, November 30th.

About Dundee Precious Metals

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition of mineral properties; and exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. It owns and operates a gold, copper, and silver mine located east of Sofia, Bulgaria; a gold mine located in south eastern Bulgaria, near the town of Krumovgrad; and a custom smelter located in Tsumeb, Namibia.

