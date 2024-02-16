Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $176.78.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DUOL. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $217.00 price objective on shares of Duolingo in a report on Monday, November 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Duolingo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 19th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Duolingo from $160.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $188.00 target price on shares of Duolingo in a research report on Thursday, October 19th.

Get Duolingo alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on DUOL

Insider Buying and Selling at Duolingo

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Duolingo

In other Duolingo news, insider Severin Hacker sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.87, for a total value of $2,128,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 72 shares in the company, valued at $15,326.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Duolingo news, General Counsel Stephen C. Chen sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.87, for a total value of $3,723,660.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 35,033 shares in the company, valued at $7,247,276.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Severin Hacker sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.87, for a total transaction of $2,128,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 72 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,326.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 154,000 shares of company stock worth $31,990,740. 19.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DUOL. Discovery Value Fund purchased a new position in shares of Duolingo during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new position in shares of Duolingo during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duolingo during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Duolingo by 620.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duolingo during the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

Duolingo Stock Performance

NYSE DUOL opened at $188.43 on Friday. Duolingo has a 52-week low of $86.36 and a 52-week high of $245.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a current ratio of 3.49. The company has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -697.89 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $208.15 and a 200-day moving average of $180.55.

Duolingo Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital language proficiency assessment exam.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Duolingo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duolingo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.