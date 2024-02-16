Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) Shares Purchased by E Fund Management Co. Ltd.

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX – Free Report) by 6.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,484 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,525 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Dynavax Technologies were worth $362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DVAX. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 442,257 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,714,000 after purchasing an additional 3,071 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,359,729 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,083,000 after purchasing an additional 231,731 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 80,820 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 6,339 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 36,484 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 5,930.1% during the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 747,003 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,033,000 after purchasing an additional 734,615 shares in the last quarter. 99.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DVAX. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Dynavax Technologies from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Dynavax Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Dynavax Technologies from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd.

In related news, COO David F. Novack sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.56, for a total value of $271,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,215.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO David F. Novack sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.56, for a total transaction of $271,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,215.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO David F. Novack sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.45, for a total transaction of $130,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,052.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 30,500 shares of company stock valued at $423,750. 2.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of DVAX stock opened at $12.48 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.91. Dynavax Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $9.42 and a twelve month high of $15.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.00 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 15.40, a quick ratio of 14.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing vaccines in the United States. It markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older in the United States and Europe.

