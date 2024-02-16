E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Stake in Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX – Free Report) by 56.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,777 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 10,374 shares during the quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Viking Therapeutics were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 237.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,894,923 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $111,767,000 after acquiring an additional 4,854,645 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 2,039.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,280,944 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $87,928,000 after buying an additional 5,034,102 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 8.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,680,520 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,041,000 after buying an additional 296,353 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Viking Therapeutics by 21,586.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,961,561 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,007,000 after acquiring an additional 2,947,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Viking Therapeutics by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 2,673,564 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,272,000 after acquiring an additional 30,613 shares during the last quarter. 78.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Viking Therapeutics

In other news, Director Sarah Kathryn Rouan sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.05, for a total transaction of $691,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Sarah Kathryn Rouan sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.05, for a total transaction of $691,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Brian Lian sold 269,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.87, for a total transaction of $7,230,152.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,184,882 shares in the company, valued at $58,707,779.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 374,079 shares of company stock worth $9,729,653. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VKTX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Viking Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Maxim Group increased their price objective on Viking Therapeutics from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.00.

Viking Therapeutics Trading Down 1.2 %

VKTX opened at $31.85 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.79. Viking Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $8.28 and a one year high of $33.96.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.26) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Viking Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Viking Therapeutics Profile

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company's lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRß), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.

