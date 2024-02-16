E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Has $246,000 Holdings in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. cut its position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30 shares during the quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ELV. ProVise Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Elevance Health by 0.6% in the second quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 3,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Elevance Health by 0.9% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of Elevance Health by 1.0% in the third quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 2,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Elevance Health by 0.3% in the third quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 6,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,998,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Capital Management Co. grew its position in shares of Elevance Health by 0.3% in the second quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 7,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,192,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. 87.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ELV stock opened at $508.82 on Friday. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $412.00 and a 12-month high of $513.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $481.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $465.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $119.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.78.

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $5.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.60 by $0.02. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 3.49%. The firm had revenue of $42.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. This is an increase from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.52%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ELV shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Elevance Health from $585.00 to $587.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com cut Elevance Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Elevance Health from $569.00 to $552.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Elevance Health from $572.00 to $574.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Elevance Health from $547.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $567.90.

In related news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $376,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,554,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

