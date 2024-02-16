E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Has $300,000 Stock Holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX – Free Report) by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,991 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,637 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in Protagonist Therapeutics by 108.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,776,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,600,000 after acquiring an additional 3,519,461 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 13.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,009,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,356,000 after purchasing an additional 607,056 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 7.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,942,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,807,000 after buying an additional 208,002 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,438,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,604,000 after buying an additional 210,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new position in Protagonist Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,782,000. 98.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Protagonist Therapeutics Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of Protagonist Therapeutics stock opened at $28.23 on Friday. Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.72 and a 52 week high of $30.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.75.

Insider Activity at Protagonist Therapeutics

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other Protagonist Therapeutics news, insider Suneel Gupta sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 187,567 shares in the company, valued at $4,689,175. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PTGX. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Protagonist Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on Protagonist Therapeutics from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.25.

About Protagonist Therapeutics

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops peptide-based drugs for hematology and blood disorders, and inflammatory and immunomodulatory diseases. It is developing Rusfertide (PTG-300), an injectable hepcidin mimetic that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of erythrocytosis, iron overload, and other blood disorders; and JNJ-2113, an orally delivered investigational drug to block biological pathways that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis; and PN-943, an orally delivered, gut-restricted alpha 4 beta 7 specific integrin antagonist, which is in Phase II clinical trials for inflammatory bowel disease.

