E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 401 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,941 shares of the game software company’s stock after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the second quarter worth about $130,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bray Capital Advisors lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 100.0% in the third quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 220 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 60.6% in the second quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 228 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.24, for a total value of $143,240.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,901,755.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Luis A. Ubinas sold 4,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.84, for a total value of $666,684.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.24, for a total transaction of $143,240.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,901,755.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,031 shares of company stock valued at $3,718,903. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Electronic Arts Stock Up 0.7 %

EA stock opened at $144.05 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $137.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.26. The stock has a market cap of $38.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.28, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.78. Electronic Arts Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.53 and a twelve month high of $144.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The game software company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($1.38). Electronic Arts had a net margin of 14.09% and a return on equity of 20.58%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 27th. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is currently 19.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on EA. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Electronic Arts in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $162.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.94.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

