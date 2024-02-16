E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Raises Position in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,107 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,636 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 44.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Baker Hughes by 4.2% in the third quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 83,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,946,000 after purchasing an additional 3,390 shares during the period. WBI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Baker Hughes in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,168,000. Greenleaf Trust raised its position in Baker Hughes by 24.4% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 15,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 3,089 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its position in Baker Hughes by 13.0% in the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 33,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 3,825 shares during the period. 92.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ BKR opened at $29.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Baker Hughes has a 1 year low of $26.12 and a 1 year high of $37.58. The company has a market capitalization of $29.23 billion, a PE ratio of 15.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.85.

Baker Hughes ( NASDAQ:BKR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The company had revenue of $6.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. Baker Hughes’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. This is a boost from Baker Hughes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 12th. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.98%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research lowered Baker Hughes from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Baker Hughes in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.44.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through two segments: Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET). The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

