E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Reduces Holdings in 89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. decreased its stake in 89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,621 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,983 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in 89bio were worth $303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ETNB. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of 89bio by 272.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,650,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,121,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400,611 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in 89bio by 2,823.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,070,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,762,000 after acquiring an additional 2,965,364 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in 89bio by 231.0% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,487,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,933,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037,931 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in 89bio during the 4th quarter valued at about $13,043,000. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new position in 89bio during the 1st quarter valued at about $11,502,000.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of 89bio from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of 89bio from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $24.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.56.

89bio stock opened at $9.79 on Friday. 89bio, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.57 and a 1 year high of $22.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.74. The company has a market cap of $912.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.92 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 18.23 and a current ratio of 18.23.

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is pegozafermin, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis; and for the treatment of severe hypertriglyceridemia.

