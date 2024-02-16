E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Sells 12,218 Shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Free Report) by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,220 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 12,218 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals were worth $307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CPRX. Navellier & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the second quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 125,444 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,686,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 24.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,218 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 39,594 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 7.5% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,087 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 7.8% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 15,223 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares during the period. 77.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CPRX opened at $13.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.71 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.86. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.09 and a 12 month high of $18.22.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CPRX. TheStreet lowered Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.80.

In related news, insider Steve Miller sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.24, for a total transaction of $569,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 647,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,219,787.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Steve Miller sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.24, for a total transaction of $569,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 647,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,219,787.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Alicia Grande sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.76, for a total value of $825,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $695,664.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 190,000 shares of company stock worth $2,632,400. Company insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

