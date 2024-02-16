E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Sells 167 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. cut its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 6.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,426 shares of the company’s stock after selling 167 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 1,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Truepoint Inc. bought a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $398,000. Mengis Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 44,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,097,000 after acquiring an additional 5,172 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $302,000. Finally, One Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 16,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,487,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. 79.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Philip Morris International

In other news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total transaction of $942,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 198,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,703,629.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group downgraded Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $105.00 to $86.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Societe Generale raised Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.40.

Philip Morris International Stock Down 0.3 %

PM stock opened at $88.98 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.27. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.23 and a twelve month high of $102.00. The firm has a market cap of $138.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.73, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.63.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.08). Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 116.29% and a net margin of 8.53%. The firm had revenue of $9.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. Philip Morris International’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.84%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 103.59%.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

