EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) PT Raised to $190.00

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $180.00 to $190.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 3.31% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $175.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Mizuho cut shares of EastGroup Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Raymond James upgraded shares of EastGroup Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $188.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EastGroup Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $188.67.

Shares of NYSE EGP traded down $1.00 on Friday, reaching $183.91. 70,970 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 259,557. EastGroup Properties has a 12 month low of $152.45 and a 12 month high of $188.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $181.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $174.86. The company has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.94.

In related news, EVP John F. Coleman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.05, for a total value of $173,050.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 90,305 shares in the company, valued at $15,627,280.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP John F. Coleman sold 1,000 shares of EastGroup Properties stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.05, for a total transaction of $173,050.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 90,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,627,280.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brent Wood sold 2,500 shares of EastGroup Properties stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.74, for a total transaction of $456,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 102,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,752,230.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP bought a new stake in EastGroup Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in EastGroup Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $648,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 3,380.0% in the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of EastGroup Properties in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 51.6% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 90.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), a member of the S&P Mid-Cap 400 and Russell 1000 Indexes, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

