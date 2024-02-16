Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Bought by Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $1,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 15,973 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,407,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $160,000. First National Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 203.9% in the 3rd quarter. First National Advisers LLC now owns 6,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 4,105 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 753,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $160,655,000 after acquiring an additional 4,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lee Financial Co raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 512.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 81.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ETN opened at $275.62 on Friday. Eaton Co. plc has a 1-year low of $155.38 and a 1-year high of $278.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.06 billion, a PE ratio of 34.37, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $247.16 and its 200-day moving average is $228.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.08. Eaton had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 13.88%. The company had revenue of $5.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.06 EPS. Eaton’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Eaton from $220.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Eaton from $220.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Barclays lifted their price target on Eaton from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Citigroup lifted their price target on Eaton from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Eaton from $255.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eaton has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $237.92.

In other Eaton news, insider Ernest W. Marshall, Jr. sold 19,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.17, for a total value of $5,395,107.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,712 shares in the company, valued at $8,116,427.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Eaton news, insider Olivier Leonetti sold 4,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.00, for a total value of $1,213,392.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 630 shares in the company, valued at $171,360. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ernest W. Marshall, Jr. sold 19,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.17, for a total value of $5,395,107.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,116,427.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,850 shares of company stock worth $7,210,323 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

