eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Stock Position Lowered by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its stake in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,073,038 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 3,157 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in eBay were worth $47,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in eBay in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Union Savings Bank bought a new stake in eBay in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in eBay in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in eBay in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in eBay in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at eBay

In related news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 4,930 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total value of $210,313.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,897 shares in the company, valued at $2,128,606.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on EBAY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of eBay in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of eBay in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of eBay from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of eBay from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of eBay from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.75.

eBay Price Performance

Shares of EBAY stock opened at $42.62 on Friday. eBay Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.17 and a 1 year high of $49.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.30 and its 200-day moving average is $42.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.42, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

eBay Profile

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, and sell various products. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Featured Stories

