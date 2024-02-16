Electromed (NYSE:ELMD) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Electromed (NYSE:ELMD – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday morning.

Electromed Stock Performance

Electromed stock opened at $13.47 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.45. The company has a market cap of $115.57 million, a PE ratio of 36.41 and a beta of 0.30. Electromed has a fifty-two week low of $8.80 and a fifty-two week high of $13.84.

Institutional Trading of Electromed

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ELMD. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Electromed in the fourth quarter worth about $916,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Electromed by 15.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 150,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,608,000 after buying an additional 20,358 shares during the last quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Electromed by 83.5% in the third quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 32,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 14,871 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Electromed in the second quarter worth about $129,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Electromed by 25.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 53,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 10,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.67% of the company’s stock.

About Electromed

Electromed, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells airway clearance therapy and related products that apply high frequency chest wall oscillation (HFCWO) therapy in pulmonary care for patients of various ages in the United States and internationally. The company offers SmartVest airway clearance system; SmartVest SQL System that consists of an inflatable therapy garment, a programmable air pulse generator, and a patented single-hose that delivers air pulses from the generator to the garment; and SmartVest Connect, a wireless technology with personalized HFCWO therapy management portal for patients with compromised pulmonary function.

