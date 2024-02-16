Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Shares Sold by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC reduced its stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,997 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 3,644 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $6,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Electronic Arts by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 145,739 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $19,073,000 after purchasing an additional 49,044 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its holdings in Electronic Arts by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 11,473 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Electronic Arts by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 145,328 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $18,849,000 after purchasing an additional 6,996 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Electronic Arts by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 2,684 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the second quarter valued at about $28,342,000. 90.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Electronic Arts from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Electronic Arts from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Roth Mkm raised their target price on Electronic Arts from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $162.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Electronic Arts from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Electronic Arts presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.94.

Electronic Arts Stock Performance

NASDAQ EA traded down $0.88 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $143.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 771,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,768,760. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.26. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.53 and a 52 week high of $144.53. The stock has a market cap of $38.28 billion, a PE ratio of 36.12, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.78.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The game software company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by ($1.38). Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 20.58% and a net margin of 14.09%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Electronic Arts

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.24, for a total value of $143,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,258 shares in the company, valued at $2,901,755.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.50, for a total value of $108,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,483 shares in the company, valued at $3,994,946.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.24, for a total value of $143,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,901,755.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,031 shares of company stock valued at $3,718,903. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About Electronic Arts

(Free Report)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

