Elme Communities (NYSE:ELME) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Elme Communities (NYSE:ELME – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 929,085 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 56% from the previous session’s volume of 597,411 shares.The stock last traded at $14.40 and had previously closed at $14.56.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ELME. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Elme Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Elme Communities from $15.50 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th.

Get Elme Communities alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Elme Communities

Elme Communities Stock Down 1.0 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Elme Communities

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -23.87 and a beta of 0.95.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Elme Communities by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 806,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,771,000 after acquiring an additional 11,056 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Elme Communities by 115.2% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 174,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,547,000 after acquiring an additional 93,380 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Elme Communities by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 51,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,000 after acquiring an additional 2,280 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Elme Communities by 67.9% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 182,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,661,000 after acquiring an additional 73,723 shares during the period. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Elme Communities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $166,000. 88.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Elme Communities

(Get Free Report)

Elme Communities (formerly known as Washington Real Estate Investment Trust or WashREIT) is committed to elevating what home can be for middle-income renters by providing a higher level of quality, service, and experience. The company is a multifamily real estate investment trust that owns and operates approximately 8,900 apartment homes in the Washington, DC metro and the Sunbelt, and owns approximately 300,000 square feet of commercial space.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Elme Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elme Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.