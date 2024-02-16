Enerflex Ltd. (TSE:EFX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Enerflex Ltd. (TSE:EFX – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$10.66.

EFX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial upgraded Enerflex from a “sector perform market weight” rating to an “outperform market weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Acumen Capital decreased their price objective on Enerflex from C$14.00 to C$12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. Raymond James set a C$11.00 price objective on Enerflex and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. CIBC decreased their price objective on Enerflex from C$8.50 to C$7.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, National Bankshares raised Enerflex from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$10.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th.

Get Enerflex alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on EFX

Enerflex Stock Performance

About Enerflex

Shares of Enerflex stock opened at C$6.78 on Friday. Enerflex has a 12 month low of C$5.44 and a 12 month high of C$11.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$6.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$6.91. The stock has a market cap of C$840.25 million, a PE ratio of -9.83 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.80.

(Get Free Report

Enerflex Ltd. offers energy infrastructure and energy transition solutions to natural gas markets in North America, Latin America, and Eastern Hemisphere. The company provides natural gas compression infrastructure, power generation, and processing infrastructure under contract to oil and natural gas customers; power generation rental solutions; custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; re-engineering, re-configuration, and re-packaging of compressors for various field applications; integrated turnkey power generation, gas compression, processing facilities, natural gas compression, processing, electric power solutions, and water solutions; after-market mechanical services and parts distribution, as well as maintenance solutions to the oil and natural gas industry, operations, and overhaul services; and equipment supply, parts supply, and general asset management.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enerflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.