ENGlobal Co. (NASDAQ:ENG) Short Interest Up 21.5% in January

ENGlobal Co. (NASDAQ:ENG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 39,000 shares, a growth of 21.5% from the January 15th total of 32,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENG. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of ENGlobal during the first quarter worth $1,064,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of ENGlobal by 492.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 250,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 208,500 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of ENGlobal by 11.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 712,666 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $898,000 after buying an additional 70,886 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ENGlobal by 31.7% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 257,861 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 62,089 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in ENGlobal by 36.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 76,019 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 20,500 shares during the period. 29.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ENGlobal in a research report on Friday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of ENG stock opened at $1.33 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.15. ENGlobal has a 12 month low of $1.01 and a 12 month high of $6.56.

ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The construction company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ENGlobal had a negative net margin of 54.14% and a negative return on equity of 398.63%. The company had revenue of $9.45 million during the quarter.

ENGlobal Corporation provides engineering and professional project execution services primarily to the energy sector in the United States and internationally.

