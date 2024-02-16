Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV – Get Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN ENSV opened at $0.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.06. Enservco has a 1 year low of $0.17 and a 1 year high of $0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.35.
Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.94 million for the quarter. Enservco had a negative return on equity of 369.83% and a negative net margin of 37.49%.
Enservco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides well enhancement and fluid management services to the onshore oil and natural gas industry. It offers hot oiling and acidizing, frac water heating, pressure testing, acidizing, and water hauling services, as well as well site construction services.
