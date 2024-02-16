Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV – Get Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Enservco Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN ENSV opened at $0.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.06. Enservco has a 1 year low of $0.17 and a 1 year high of $0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.35.

Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.94 million for the quarter. Enservco had a negative return on equity of 369.83% and a negative net margin of 37.49%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enservco

Enservco Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ENSV. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Enservco in the 1st quarter valued at $257,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Enservco by 118.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 181,709 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 98,620 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Enservco during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Enservco during the 1st quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Enservco during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Enservco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides well enhancement and fluid management services to the onshore oil and natural gas industry. It offers hot oiling and acidizing, frac water heating, pressure testing, acidizing, and water hauling services, as well as well site construction services.

