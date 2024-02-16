Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 27.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 918,259 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 196,930 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.33% of Intuit worth $469,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 1.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,298,299 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,176,768,000 after acquiring an additional 198,646 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 2.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,314,664 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,428,078,000 after buying an additional 131,586 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,444,913 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,340,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,752 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 2.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,052,542 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,398,644,000 after purchasing an additional 63,101 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,173,468,000. Institutional investors own 82.63% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Intuit stock traded down $4.86 on Friday, reaching $659.42. 490,312 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,152,849. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $622.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $559.32. The company has a market cap of $184.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.24. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $384.05 and a 1-year high of $664.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The software maker reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.49. Intuit had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 17.34%. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 11.26 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on INTU shares. Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of Intuit in a report on Friday, December 15th. They set a “positive” rating and a $700.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $642.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Intuit from $410.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $670.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Intuit from $610.00 to $678.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $594.67.

Insider Activity at Intuit

In related news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 93,641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $569.02, for a total value of $53,283,601.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,170,662.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Intuit news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 14,772 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $598.52, for a total transaction of $8,841,337.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,943,955.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 93,641 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $569.02, for a total transaction of $53,283,601.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,170,662.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 124,815 shares of company stock valued at $71,849,903 over the last three months. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

