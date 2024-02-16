Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,730,845 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,586,344 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.07% of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF worth $603,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DFUV. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $86,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $95,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $119,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $160,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $187,000.

Shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $38.33. The stock had a trading volume of 95,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,086. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.28. The firm has a market cap of $9.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.12. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.56 and a fifty-two week high of $38.37.

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

