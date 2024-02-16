Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 42,342 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,407,482 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,342 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.97% of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF worth $501,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Clarkston Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

VO traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $237.21. 223,791 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 656,304. The stock has a market cap of $58.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $194.79 and a 1-year high of $237.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $230.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $218.94.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

