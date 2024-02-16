Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,647,227 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,540,369 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF makes up approximately 0.6% of Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $1,301,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BND. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 105,689,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,682,543,000 after purchasing an additional 6,908,686 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 64,417,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,627,783,000 after purchasing an additional 7,045,711 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 42,336,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,077,474,000 after purchasing an additional 767,942 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,870,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,371,687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,223,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,251,983,000 after purchasing an additional 706,960 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ BND traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $71.94. The stock had a trading volume of 2,566,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,601,898. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1 year low of $67.99 and a 1 year high of $74.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $72.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.27.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd were issued a $0.2119 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

