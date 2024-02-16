Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,407,861 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 17.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,625,199 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,407,861 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises about 0.6% of Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.47% of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF worth $1,407,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,870,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $362,000. Parkwood LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 398,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,817,000 after buying an additional 2,829 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $439,000. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 124,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,365,000 after buying an additional 4,720 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $249.79. The stock had a trading volume of 1,378,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,383,228. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $190.18 and a one year high of $250.34. The company has a market capitalization of $352.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $239.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $225.66.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.