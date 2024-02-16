Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 24,775,217 Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 106,554,819 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,775,217 shares during the period. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF comprises approximately 2.1% of Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 21.46% of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF worth $4,658,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $640,407,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 98,451.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,413,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,779,000 after buying an additional 1,411,788 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 13,286,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233,809 shares during the last quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 2,180.0% in the 3rd quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 1,102,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 31,973,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,453,827,000 after purchasing an additional 957,916 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:IUSB traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $45.12. The stock had a trading volume of 728,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,443,864. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.64. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $42.56 and a 52 week high of $46.58.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.1302 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

