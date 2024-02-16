Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 294,179 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,365,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 294,179 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $1,025,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 32,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,155,000 after acquiring an additional 2,805 shares during the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 161.7% during the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 15,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,946,000 after purchasing an additional 9,750 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $238,000. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc CA increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc CA now owns 10,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,504,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IWB traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $276.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 296,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 662,956. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $264.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $249.84. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1 year low of $209.39 and a 1 year high of $277.19.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

