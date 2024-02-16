Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 4,714,976 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,145,735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,714,976 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for 0.7% of Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,553,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 26,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,795,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 125,808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,900,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Finally, Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares during the period.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA MUB traded down $0.23 on Friday, hitting $107.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,712,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,393,882. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $100.78 and a 1-year high of $108.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $108.00 and its 200 day moving average is $105.50.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

