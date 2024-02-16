Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 749,402 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 7.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,286,429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 749,402 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $875,989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,013,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $411,000. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 64.5% during the 3rd quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after acquiring an additional 7,899 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 7,512,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $712,103,000 after purchasing an additional 205,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 894,254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $84,355,000 after purchasing an additional 3,119 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

IJR traded down $0.36 on Friday, hitting $108.24. 1,712,340 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,011,088. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $87.32 and a 12 month high of $110.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $105.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.39.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

