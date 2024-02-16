Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 7,671,096 Shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 50.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,595,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,671,096 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 7.38% of iShares U.S. Technology ETF worth $796,878,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $90,722,000. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 64.3% during the third quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 46,053 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,832,000 after acquiring an additional 18,020 shares during the last quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 7,948 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $834,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 73.3% in the 3rd quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,344,000 after acquiring an additional 9,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rollins Financial lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rollins Financial now owns 70,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,403,000 after purchasing an additional 3,540 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF stock traded down $0.39 on Friday, hitting $132.03. 225,228 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 791,324. The company has a fifty day moving average of $125.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.94. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a one year low of $81.54 and a one year high of $134.99. The company has a market capitalization of $13.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

