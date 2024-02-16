Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 80,115 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,962,685 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80,115 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 2.51% of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF worth $609,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 700.0% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

IVE stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $177.79. 156,191 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,485,958. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $142.56 and a 52 week high of $177.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $173.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $164.04.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

