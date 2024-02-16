Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 9,480,104 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,309,327 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,480,104 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF comprises about 0.9% of Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 17.40% of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF worth $2,011,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $27,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $28,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of EFG stock traded up $1.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $99.83. The stock had a trading volume of 455,110 shares. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a one year low of $67.58 and a one year high of $85.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $96.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.89.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.