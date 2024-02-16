Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,012,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,077,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asio Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 51,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,729,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 182,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,174,000 after purchasing an additional 30,216 shares in the last quarter. Family CFO Inc increased its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Family CFO Inc now owns 14,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,050,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Architects LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 41.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 2,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VXF traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $169.06. 194,464 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 382,148. The company’s 50-day moving average is $162.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.22. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a one year low of $131.02 and a one year high of $169.62. The company has a market capitalization of $17.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.19.

About Vanguard Extended Market ETF

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

