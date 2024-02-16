Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Acquires New Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 679,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,021,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. owned about 0.18% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SPYV. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $218,092,000. SVB Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 25,897.7% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 4,549,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,956,000 after buying an additional 4,532,350 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $117,938,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 20,880.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,845,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,418,000 after purchasing an additional 2,832,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 71,998,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,110,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788,450 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of SPYV stock traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $47.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 641,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,172,726. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.99. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $38.26 and a 1 year high of $47.72. The company has a market capitalization of $17.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

