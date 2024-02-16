Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Acquires Shares of 406,594 Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 406,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,719,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. owned about 0.12% of Vanguard Growth ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 118,736.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 424,890,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,548,447,000 after acquiring an additional 424,533,112 shares during the period. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 27,779.3% in the second quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 21,834,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,164,000 after acquiring an additional 21,755,906 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $918,324,000. Balentine LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 107,898.3% in the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 896,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,120,000 after acquiring an additional 895,556 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $212,262,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

VUG stock traded down $0.39 on Friday, reaching $335.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 421,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,064,362. The firm has a market cap of $109.79 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $316.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $294.61. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $224.00 and a 12-month high of $338.68.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

