Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Buys New Shares in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 1,430,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,585,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 2,631 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 2,491 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 61.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 4,235 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 119,605.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,372,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,351,000 after purchasing an additional 3,369,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 113.2% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 169,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,036,000 after purchasing an additional 89,792 shares during the last quarter.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Price Performance

Shares of USXF stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $42.76. 24,870 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,847. The firm has a market capitalization of $893.68 million, a P/E ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.44. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF has a 52-week low of $30.68 and a 52-week high of $43.01.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Increases Dividend

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This is a positive change from iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (USXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities screened for positive environmental, social and governance rating while also screening for involvement in controversial activities.

Featured Stories

