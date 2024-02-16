Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Invests $1.42 Billion in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 15,059,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,416,230,000. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for 6.7% of Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. owned 1.54% of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AGG. Avalon Trust Co bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 191.1% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 697.9% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. 83.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.45 on Friday, hitting $96.96. 3,826,008 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,899,803. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.11. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $91.58 and a 1 year high of $100.98.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

