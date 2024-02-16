Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Invests $194.20 Million in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,952,736 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $194,197,000. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 0.9% of Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. owned about 0.28% of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 154,014 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,039,000 after purchasing an additional 5,416 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 1,496,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,152,000 after acquiring an additional 200,697 shares in the last quarter. Warner Financial Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 72,472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,948,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,516,902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $98,688,000 after acquiring an additional 105,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crestmont Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC now owns 306,883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,033,000 after acquiring an additional 7,313 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $41.13. 4,107,146 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,841,738. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.06. The company has a market cap of $73.62 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.46 and a fifty-two week high of $43.10.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

