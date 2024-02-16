Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Invests $36.56 Million in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,089,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,564,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lincoln National Corp raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Vicus Capital raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 13,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 24,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 27,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $932,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Finally, USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 94,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,163,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPEM traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.33. 499,956 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,430,780. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.26. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $32.06 and a 1 year high of $36.39.

About SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

