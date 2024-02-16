Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Makes New $105.85 Million Investment in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 5,963,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,854,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHH. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 836.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,923 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 312.1% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,141 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 66.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 119.8% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 3,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $110,000.

NYSEARCA SCHH traded down $0.11 on Friday, hitting $19.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,079,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,382,115. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 1-year low of $16.63 and a 1-year high of $20.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.17 and its 200 day moving average is $19.06. The firm has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of 29.86 and a beta of 0.92.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Equity All REIT Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of US real estate investment trusts, excluding mortgage REITs and hybrid REITs. SCHH was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

