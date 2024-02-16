Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Makes New $39.97 Million Investment in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 170,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,973,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of iShares Russell 1000 ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWB. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 142.8% during the 3rd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 169.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after buying an additional 2,810 shares during the period. Gratus Capital LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Second Half Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $232,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 78,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,024,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $276.66. The company had a trading volume of 296,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 662,956. The firm has a market cap of $35.03 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $264.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $249.84. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $209.39 and a fifty-two week high of $277.19.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

