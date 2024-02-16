Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,836,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $162,885,000. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. owned 0.39% of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. New Republic Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 276.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Arrow Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 272.7% in the 2nd quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. 66.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:TLT traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $92.48. The company had a trading volume of 14,715,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,368,055. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $82.42 and a 12 month high of $109.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.75.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were given a $0.3101 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

